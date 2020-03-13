Staying fit through the Coronavirus

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A lot of people are trying to stick to their health routine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Good news, it is still possible to keep in shape during this time. CEO of Bodyworks, Mick Bates, said when you go to the gym, just be sure you are wiping down the equipment. That will help cut down on the spread of germs.

“What I recommend people do is do it before and afterwards. Keep something with them all the time, so when you move from piece of equipment to piece of equipment you’re not carrying things with you at the same time. You’re also not spreading things to other people,” Bates said.

Most gyms offer items to clean your equipment.