Students focus on science during Computer Science Education Week

MONTCALM, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice declared the week of Dec. 9-13 2019, Computer Science Education Week.

Middle and high school students in Mercer County learn about computer science in school. They learn to code and work on websites as early as middle school.

Adam Havens, who teaches computer science at Montcalm High School, said starting kids early helps set them up for life.

“Getting them early, and exposing them to computer science at an early age has really started to show them that anybody can do it,” Havens said.

There is also a chance for kids to learn a little about robotics at Montcalm High School.

