Students talk benefits of CTE

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — In light of Career and Technical Eeducation Month, high school students at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center are reflecting on the skills they are learning at the school. Isaac Cole is a small engine repair student. He said some of these skills include working on community members’ cars, boats, and even motorcycles with the help of the Harley Davidson company.

“From your everyday lawnmower needs, with your weedeater and stuff like that, we go all the way up to marine and Harley Davidson,” Cole said.

Those enrolled in career and technical education schools are getting hands-on experience working in fields not typically taught in a regular high school classroom setting. From the small engine repairs, to the welders, and to the cosmetologists, there is something for everyone. Cosmetology student Taylor Campbell said she can take these skills beyond high school.

“Once you’re out of high school, you can go into a job in any field that you want to do and you can make the amount of money that an adult makes. If you want to go to college, you can do that, but you can do that and make the same amount of money that adults are making,” Campbell said.

People can acquire these skills in a public education setting during high school. Tazewell County Career and Technical Center welding student Trey Dye said he has the job training without the student loans.

“Being able to come up here and get the skills and not be in financial debt after school and not have to worry about paying that back is a big help,” Dye said.

CTE Director Cynthia Beavers said even if it does not lead to your dream job, taking classes in the career and technical education fields boosts confidence for these students.

“There’s a certain level of satisfaction in knowing you can do it for yourself. And for kids to be able to graduate from high school and be able to say I can do that and have the confidence to say not only can I do that, but I can do it well, that’s huge,” Beavers said.

