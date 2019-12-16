Breaking News
Bluefield Police investigating armed robbery
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Study shows spike in neck and head injuries caused by cell phones

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories - Monday, Dec. 16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories - Monday, Dec. 16"

(WVNS) — A study published in the Journal JAMA Otolarynogology-Head and Neck Surgery shows people who injured their heads or necks from cell phone usage spiked over the last couple of decades.

According to the study, most injuries were to adolescents and children. Most of the time, it happens to be injuries to areas in the eyes and nose area of the face, or to the neck. It is possible to drop your phone on your face or strain something trying to look at the screen.

According to the study, injuries related to cell phones and smart phones were a rarity until 2007.

Research shows that while cell phones prove to be an advantage, they can also cause different injuries if not used properly. The article also said to avoid distracted driving, as that can cause you to lose your life.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Local woman shares update 11 years after life-changing accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local woman shares update 11 years after life-changing accident"

ChildLaw Services receives donation from AEP

Thumbnail for the video titled "ChildLaw Services receives donation from AEP"

WV Delegates to introduce clean water legislation

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Delegates to introduce clean water legislation"

Raleigh County man in jail after allegedly killing his son

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County man in jail after allegedly killing his son"

Pineville Police Chief running for magistrate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pineville Police Chief running for magistrate"

Police searching for teenager suspected of robbing store in Bluefield

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police searching for teenager suspected of robbing store in Bluefield"

Par 59

More Par59