Study shows spike in neck and head injuries caused by cell phones

(WVNS) — A study published in the Journal JAMA Otolarynogology-Head and Neck Surgery shows people who injured their heads or necks from cell phone usage spiked over the last couple of decades.

According to the study, most injuries were to adolescents and children. Most of the time, it happens to be injuries to areas in the eyes and nose area of the face, or to the neck. It is possible to drop your phone on your face or strain something trying to look at the screen.

According to the study, injuries related to cell phones and smart phones were a rarity until 2007.

Research shows that while cell phones prove to be an advantage, they can also cause different injuries if not used properly. The article also said to avoid distracted driving, as that can cause you to lose your life.