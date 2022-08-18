CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Nearly one third of all Americans are not getting quality sleep, according to a survey conducted by U.S.News.com. Their extensive research also answered the question of why Americans aren’t getting the quality sleep they need.

According to the U.S. News & World Report Pollfish survey, which was done in June of 2022, roughly one-third of Americans are not currently getting quality sleep. Nearly 20% of people said they rarely or never wake up well rested and 16% of people say they only feel well rested a few times a month. Only 13% of people say they usually wake up every day feeling well-rested.

Current events are largely what is keeping Americans up at night. The survey found that many people are losing sleep over worrying about current events.

The economy tops the list of sleep-deprivation worries: 41% of people say they are losing sleep over worries about the cost of living and inflation. Also top of mind, 22% of people are losing sleep over the Russia-Ukraine War, 22% over climate change, and 27% about gun violence in America. The lingering effects of the pandemic continue to disrupt sleep schedules as well: 38% of people said worrying about COVID-19 has caused them to lose sleep.

(USN&WR)

Researchers have found that anxiety and stress are frequently associated with sleep loss. Unfortunately, just as stress can cause sleep loss, sleep loss also causes stress . Anxiety over current events can lead to this spiral of sleeplessness and cause more problems.

The sleep study also provided insight into what the sleep routines of the average American are like. Some people use sleep aids like supplements and medications, others have nightly routines, and plenty of Americans sleep with a partner, whether a pet or otherwise.

Most Americans recognize that they have some bad habits that interfere with their sleep. Over 40% of people say they change their bedtimes too often, and 33% of people say they eat too much before going to sleep.

Luckily, there are well-known solutions to combat poor sleep. You can improve your sleep by changing your nightly routine and introducing better sleep habits, starting with small changes, like sticking to the same bedtime, turning off the television, and cutting out late night snacks. For those who wake up with stiff joints or aches, a new mattress or new pillow will go a long way.

You can read the full findings of the U.S. News & World Report Pollfish survey here.