Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Summers County 911 Dispatchers added to list of First Responders

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories 2/13/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories 2/13/2020"

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Summers County 911 dispatchers were recognized for their hard work in a county commission meeting on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Dispatchers in the county work daily to keep everyone safe. County Commission President Jack Woodrum said they do their best regardless of they calls that come their way. That is why they approved a resolution declaring dispatchers as First Responders.

“Emotionally, it’s an incredibly stressful place to be, and they certainly deserve to be recognized as first responders,” Woodrum said.

Woodrum said this resolution takes effect beginning Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in"

Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault"

Community remembers man who died in house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community remembers man who died in house fire"

Raleigh Center, next door neighbor continue flood damage cleanup

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Center, next door neighbor continue flood damage cleanup"

Troopers investigating after fight starts at rivalry basketball game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troopers investigating after fight starts at rivalry basketball game"

New trail organization forming in Southern West Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "New trail organization forming in Southern West Virginia"

Par 59

More Par59