Summers County 911 Dispatchers added to list of First Responders

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Summers County 911 dispatchers were recognized for their hard work in a county commission meeting on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Dispatchers in the county work daily to keep everyone safe. County Commission President Jack Woodrum said they do their best regardless of they calls that come their way. That is why they approved a resolution declaring dispatchers as First Responders.

“Emotionally, it’s an incredibly stressful place to be, and they certainly deserve to be recognized as first responders,” Woodrum said.

Woodrum said this resolution takes effect beginning Thursday, February 13, 2020.