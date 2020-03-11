Summers County Commissioners sign resolution protecting second amendment rights

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The topic of gun rights was discussed at the Summers County Commission meeting on Tuesday, March 11, 2020. Commissioners listened to residents talk about reasons why the county should protect second amendment rights. Eddie Richmond lives in the community and said he wants to see the county become a second amendment sanctuary.

“A sanctuary, it is pretty much like a safe haven for gun owners,” Richmond said.

Those who oppose the idea also attended the meeting. Shalom Tazewell said she does not see the need for the county to declare themselves a second amendment sanctuary.

“I think it’s important to recognize that there are no restrictions on gun ownership in West Virginia. We don’t need to have Summers County as a second amendment sanctuary,” Tazewell said.

County Commission President, Jack Woodrum, said commissioners went a different route. They signed the Declaration of Oath and Reaffirmation Resolution of the People’s Bill of Rights and Constitutions of West Virginia and the United States. Woodrum said this does not make Summers County a sanctuary. It means commissioners declare they will preserve, protect, and defend both the United States and West Virginia constitutions.

“We take an oath of office to uphold people’s rights under the constitution and this just reaffirms that we understand those rights and we uphold those rights,” Woodrum said.

Richmond said it was a step in the right direction.

“A small victory is better than nothing,” Richmond said.