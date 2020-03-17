Summers County Courthouse following new guidelines

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Summers County commissioners are asking people to limit their visits to the courthouse. People should only go to the courthouse for essentials reasons.

This response comes after the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia and Governor Jim Justice announced protocols for courthouses to follow regarding trials and jury orientations. All civil and criminal cases, and jury orientations scheduled between Monday, March 16, 2020 and Friday, April 10, 2020 are to be continued or be scheduled to remote telephonic means.

Summers County Clerk Mary Beth Merritt told 59 News they are unsure of how this virus will affect the upcoming election season.

“Early voting will start at the courthouse at the end of April. We have a large turnout for voting early. So we have to make sure of all new guidelines, CDC guidelines, with how many people can be in the lines together and how that’s all going to work out,” Merritt said.

The public is asked to call the courthouse before making a visit.