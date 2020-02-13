Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Summers County residents debate becoming second amendment sanctuary

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories 2/13/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories 2/13/2020"

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Gun rights was a hot topic at the Summers County Commission meeting on Thursday, February 13, 2020. People from all over the county attended to discuss to the possibility of becoming a second amendment sanctuary. Eddie Richmond was in the audience. He said he is in favor of this.

“It’s pretty much a label to where we’re saying you won’t get our guns without a fight,” Richmond said.

Joining Richmond in the audience was Dawn Sportsman Club President, Fred Rothe. Rothe said he was not there against anyone, he was there to look out for people’s rights given to them under the constitution.

“It was put in there for the people and the rights of the people. And we don’t want those rights infringed on,” Rothe said.

Richmond said these rights allow him to not only protect himself, but enjoy activities in the Mountain State.

“I hunt. I’m a target shooter. I mean, I’m just a country boy,” Richmond said.

County Commission President Jack Woodrum said they will be taking the resolution under further advisement. They hope to have a resolution on the agenda for next month’s commission meeting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in"

Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault"

Community remembers man who died in house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community remembers man who died in house fire"

Raleigh Center, next door neighbor continue flood damage cleanup

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Center, next door neighbor continue flood damage cleanup"

Troopers investigating after fight starts at rivalry basketball game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troopers investigating after fight starts at rivalry basketball game"

New trail organization forming in Southern West Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "New trail organization forming in Southern West Virginia"

Par 59

More Par59