Summers County school administrators want to create electricians

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Summers County school administrators are working to put kids first.

Administrators are currently looking to offer a Career and Technical Education Program for students. The program would delve into electrical technician work. Superintendent of the Summers County Schools, Kim Rodes, said they are currently working with the state to see if it is possible to get money supplied for the first year of this program.

“If we are able to implement that program, our students, when they become completers and pass certification examination on that, they would be considered to be electrician journeymen, which would open a whole door of career opportunities,” Rodes said.

If the program does succeed, Rodes said the trained young professionals can keep their talent in the mountain State.