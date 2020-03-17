Summers County Schools offering new feeding program

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Summers County school administrators are working to provide to the kids in the county during COVID-19 Pandemic.

As of Tuesday, March 17, 2020, buses will meet at designated areas in the county filled with meals to provide to kids. Superintendent Kim Rodes said kids need the meals to learn properly.

“They can’t learn if they’re not fed and we know that. And we know that by shutting down schools, that’s two meals a day that parents are going to have to come up with. We wanted to make sure that they had that,” Rodes said.

Buses will meet daily at specific places for parents to come pick up meals for their kids. Students will receive lunch for that afternoon and a breakfast for the following morning. Rhodetta Adkins was at one of the stops Tuesday picking up meals for kids in her apartment complex. She said she is grateful they are providing to the kids in need.

“It’s a good thing. There’s a lot of kids who won’t have it if they didn’t do it. It’s a really good job of them,” Adkins said.

Rodes said not all parents may have the ability to drive out and meet bus drivers at these stops. She said there is no need to fear. All they have to do is give the schools a call and they will help.

“We will make arrangements to get it to you. We have told staff that home visits are not out of the question,” Rodes said.

Adkins said all of their teamwork helped everyone in the community.

“It’s hard on all of them. Not being in school and not having their meals too, so this helps,” Adkins said.