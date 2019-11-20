Summers County sees high graduation rates

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Graduation rates are at an all-time high in the state. Principal Al Hudgins at Summers County High School said four years ago, rates in Summers County were not anywhere near that high.

“Our graduation rate was about 71 percent. We gradually moved up to 85, 87, 89, and now we’re at 90, which is the highest it’s ever been and we’re really excited about that,” Hudgins said.

He also said school administrators work daily to inspire students to achieve their dreams through graduating. Jordan Rutherford is a senior at Summers County.

“My civics teacher says a degree is worth a million dollars. It’s metaphorical, but it’s true because it allows you to have so many more steps than you would have without it,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford dreams of making a difference in the medical field someday. She said she takes comfort in knowing other seniors across the state are in the same boat as she is.

“Well in all honesty, I like to look around and see that everyone in my class is actually putting in the same effort. I don’t think there’s anybody here who hasn’t been exposed to the importance of college. I think we’re all on the same page, which is really comforting for me,” Rutherford said.

Hudgins said the school administrators work from day one to get their students walking across the stage to receive a diploma at the end of senior year.

“That’s why we do what we do. We want to see our kids be successful and whether it’s in a career and technical field, going to college, or whatever their dreams are, being able to have an education and have opportunities is really what we’re trying to offer our kids here, is the opportunity to be successful,” Hudgins said.