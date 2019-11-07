Tethering Ordinance protects Fayette County animals from cold

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Cold weather affects everyone, including your pets. Nicole Cooke Harris, the Executive Director at New River Humane Society, said animals can get sick pretty fast if left in the cold.

“Hypothermia sets in very quickly. You have to be aware, animals dehydrate very quickly in the cold. That water source that they may have could freeze up, they can’t regulate their body temperatures as well in the cold weather is also another big issue so they do start to shut down,” Harris said.

Harris said there is a law that will help prevent people’s pets from easily getting sick or worse. The Fayette County Tethering Ordinance went into effect last spring to help protect animals from being left in those extreme temperatures too long.

“Right now, what it states, is the hours between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. that no animal can be tethered outside. It also states that in extreme temperatures, below 30 degrees and above 95 degrees cannot be tethered out in those extremes,” Harris said.

It is important to be alert when outside this winter just in case an animal is in need of serious help. Harris said to also befriend your neighbors and offer any help this winter if they have pets.

“Ask them if they need things. Sometimes people aren’t providing more for the animals because they just don’t have. Right now, donate blankets to the neighbors you know have outside animals. Talk to them before these temperatures come and ask if they have a backup plan,” Harris said.

Harris also said to call animal control if there is ever an animal put into a position of neglect.