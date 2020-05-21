The Best of West Virginia reopens to the public

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local staple reopened Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Tamarack reopened for visitors and residents. Marketing Director Leah Dunmyer said it is something for which she and other employees have waited.

“It’s so great to have people here again. It’s really brought our staff to life. We’re all really excited to have everyone in and to see all the changes that we’ve made,” Dunmyer said.

Besides staff, many people consider Tamarack to be a staple. Even Kathy Sleutz, who is from Ohio, said she stops in all the time when traveling to North Carolina to visit family. She said it is her favorite place to stop.

Now, people like Kathy get to see all these changes. Dunmyer said the floor plan was redone. Sleutz was eating at the newly remodeled dining area, designed to feel more like a restaurant and help people keep a distance.

“I think it’s good that not everybody’s around the silverware, picking out their silverware. I think it’s good that this makes people distanced better. I feel safe,” Sleutz said.

But that is not all staff will be doing to keep everyone safe. Dunmyer said staff will be following proper guidelines. She said anyone entering the building is encouraged to wear a mask. Those safety measure make stage 4 cancer patient, Scott Meade, feel safe coming inside.

“Yeah I feel very safe. I’m glad to see people getting back out and doing what they should be doing,” Meade said.

Tamarack’s hours are Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.