The first U.S. Presidential Debate kicks off tonight

In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo)

CLEVELAND, OH (WVNS) — President Donald Trump and Joe Bidden are scheduled to go head to head for the first Presidential debate on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

The debate will place at the Cleveland Ohio and is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. E.T.

59News will be streaming the presidential debate live on its website.

