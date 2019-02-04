The Harlem Superstars take on the Shady Spring Dream Team for 2nd straight year Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) - The Harlem Superstars came to Shady Spring High School for the second straight year to give the community a family fun night. The Superstars took on the Shady Spring Dream Team made up of coaches from the high school. This event is a fundraiser for the softball and basketball teams.

Donald Barnett is the Athletic Director and Head Softball Coach at Shady. He said he thinks they could beat the Superstars on a good night.

"I appreciate you guys and we're thankful to have you but you're going down tonight," Barnett said.

That was not the case however, the Superstars got off to a fast start. The Superstars even made sure to even include the crowd. During half time they came out and signed autographs. And during the third quarter they stopped the game to have a dance party with all the kids.

Kevin "Show Boat" Jackson, Harlem Superstar, said thanks to everyone who came out to support the two sports teams.

"We need more of this even all around the county like this. It's a great thing, it's for a great cause. And like you said whether it's for basketball, whether it's baseball, football. To come out in the community and get to be a part of something fabulous it makes me smile," Jackson said.

The Superstars held off the Dream Team to win for the second straight year.