Thrasher talks one-on-one with people in Beckley

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One gubernatorial candidate spent his afternoon getting to know the people in the Beckley area. Woody Thrasher decided to get out into the community today. He knocked on doors to talk about his platform. He said it is important to have one-on-one contact with those living in the state.

“I’m amongst people, I’m moving, I can get out and interact. Secondly, I think it’s really important to hear from the people about what is important to them,” Thrasher said.

He said by doing this, it sets him apart from other candidates and allows him to personally understand issues across the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

concord univerisity coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "concord univerisity coronavirus"

Coronavirus COVID-19 Update for West Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus COVID-19 Update for West Virginia"

Mercer County man wins ‘Master Distiller’ TV show competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County man wins ‘Master Distiller’ TV show competition"

Local bookstore hosting poetry and wine event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local bookstore hosting poetry and wine event"

Rainelle employee celebrates 20 years working for the town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainelle employee celebrates 20 years working for the town"

Rainelle receives big donation for visitor's center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainelle receives big donation for visitor's center"

Par 59

More Par59