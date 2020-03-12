Thrasher talks one-on-one with people in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One gubernatorial candidate spent his afternoon getting to know the people in the Beckley area. Woody Thrasher decided to get out into the community today. He knocked on doors to talk about his platform. He said it is important to have one-on-one contact with those living in the state.

“I’m amongst people, I’m moving, I can get out and interact. Secondly, I think it’s really important to hear from the people about what is important to them,” Thrasher said.

He said by doing this, it sets him apart from other candidates and allows him to personally understand issues across the state.