Three Rivers Avian Center to visit Greenbrier County School

BROOKS, WV (WVNS) — Students at Frankford Elementary School have the opportunity to meet some new friends on Friday, January 10, 2020.

Three Rivers Avian Center in Summers County will be traveling with six different kinds of birds to show the students on Friday. Besides befriending them, students get to learn about the birds and the dangers they face.

Wendy Perrone, Executive Director at Three Rivers Avian Center said the United States has lost over a quarter of the everyday birds you see outside your window. She said educating younger generations can help cut down on such large numbers.

“So we talk about a lot of the different issues facing wild birds as well as the raptors that we bring. We talk about the work that we do as well as things people can do in their day to day lives, so we can bring birds back into the wild,” Perrone said.