Tips for saving money on utility bills this winter

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories - Wednesday, December 4th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories - Wednesday, December 4th"

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – With winter approaching, make sure you’re keeping track of your utilities so you’re not facing a huge bill this winter.

Larry Meador, Business Development and Communications Manager with Mountaineer Gas Company, said to save on heating and gas, open draperies and blinds on sunny winter days to let the sun warm your home. You can also set thermostats between 65 and 70 degrees while you’re home, and at 58 degrees when away from home more than a few hours.

He said some places, such as Mountaineer Gas Company, may allow you to set a budget plan so you don’t end up with a huge bill this winter.

“You can contact your local department of health and human resources. There’s a twenty percent discount program some people can apply for, as well as a program called dollar energy, and there’s also an emergency light program they can apply for through DHHR,” he said.

Keeping track of your water heater and other appliances can save you some money this winter as well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Caroline Foreback reports live outside of Roena Mills trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caroline Foreback reports live outside of Roena Mills trial"

Officers in your child's school could be offering more than just security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officers in your child's school could be offering more than just security"

Beckley woman receives gift of life, shares story in celebration of Giving Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley woman receives gift of life, shares story in celebration of Giving Tuesday"

Tips to save energy and money during cold temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to save energy and money during cold temperatures"

Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center participates in Giving Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center participates in Giving Tuesday"

Go green this Holiday season with a live Christmas tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go green this Holiday season with a live Christmas tree"

Par 59

More Par59