Today’s the equinox, but we won’t see 12 hours of day and night

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 22, 2021, is the Autumnal Equinox, which means Fall is finally here! The new season officially begins at 3:21 pm EDT.

According to Merriam-Webster, the word “equinox” comes from the Latin words aequus (equal) and nox (night). A reference to the fact that some parts of the Earth see an equal amount of day and night on the equinox. The common misconception though is that everyone will see an equal amount of day and night on the equinox. In reality, it’s only the areas between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn.

All of this, has to do with the tilt of the Earth and its position in its orbit around the sun. So, if you want 12 hours of day and night on the equinox you should have planned a tropical vacation.

Another option is just to wait a few days for it to happen here in West Virginia on the “equilux”, or the day when a location sees 12 hours of day and night but doesn’t occur on the equinox. For West Virginia, the equilux occurs on Monday, September 27th. It won’t be a perfect split of day and night though. Nighttime will be about 45 seconds longer than the day, but it’s as close as we’re going to get!