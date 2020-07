MARION COUNTY, WV (WVNS)-- The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is asking the public for help in locating numerous suspects of interest.

On Saturday, July 18, 2020 around 4:35 p.m. a man was swimming in the Tygart River when he was hit by a boat. After the boat hit the man, the driver slowed the boat down and looked at the victim before speeding away, heading north towards the Benton's Ferry Bridge.