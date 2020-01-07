Towing companies rescue people caught in snowy weather

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Mike Fox, manager of Bud Fox’s Body Shop and Towing Company, said calls starting pouring in around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. It was up to him and others to rescue people caught in the snow that morning.

“Get them back on the road and out of there safely. Make sure their car’s safe to drive if they decide to drive their vehicle from the accident scene. Sometimes people can’t do that, they’ll either break the suspension component when they hit something kind of hard and bust the radiator or headlights,” Fox said.

Fox said luckily there were no major injuries reported from Tuesday morning.

“The only thing I’ve seen hurt is pride,” Fox said.

That pride was hurt because people were not aware of a hazard on their car that easily could have been resolved. Fox said people had poor tires that could not be driven in the snow.

“Most people had worn tires. They procrastinate on getting tires for the wintertime. Nine times out of ten, when someone’s in the ditch, I’ll pull them out and say here’s why you’re here and they look and go well I didn’t know it was that bad,” Fox said.

But that was not the end of this winter weather for those in a sticky situation on Tuesday morning.

“It’s always worse on the aftermath. I’m sure that the claims process will be relatively busy here in the body shop. Most body shops will be busy,” Fox said.