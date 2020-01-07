Closings
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.

Towing companies rescue people caught in snowy weather

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories January 7th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories January 7th"

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Mike Fox, manager of Bud Fox’s Body Shop and Towing Company, said calls starting pouring in around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. It was up to him and others to rescue people caught in the snow that morning.

“Get them back on the road and out of there safely. Make sure their car’s safe to drive if they decide to drive their vehicle from the accident scene. Sometimes people can’t do that, they’ll either break the suspension component when they hit something kind of hard and bust the radiator or headlights,” Fox said.

Fox said luckily there were no major injuries reported from Tuesday morning.

“The only thing I’ve seen hurt is pride,” Fox said.

That pride was hurt because people were not aware of a hazard on their car that easily could have been resolved. Fox said people had poor tires that could not be driven in the snow.

“Most people had worn tires. They procrastinate on getting tires for the wintertime. Nine times out of ten, when someone’s in the ditch, I’ll pull them out and say here’s why you’re here and they look and go well I didn’t know it was that bad,” Fox said.

But that was not the end of this winter weather for those in a sticky situation on Tuesday morning.

“It’s always worse on the aftermath. I’m sure that the claims process will be relatively busy here in the body shop. Most body shops will be busy,” Fox said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Suspect in Princeton drive by shooting arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect in Princeton drive by shooting arrested"

Snow causes headaches for drivers in Greenbrier County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow causes headaches for drivers in Greenbrier County"

Winter weather caused headaches for drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter weather caused headaches for drivers"

New water station installed at Fayette County Library

Thumbnail for the video titled "New water station installed at Fayette County Library"

Heavy snow falls across the area on Tuesday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heavy snow falls across the area on Tuesday morning"

Winter Weather Desk Update - 7:30 a.m. Jan. 7, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Weather Desk Update - 7:30 a.m. Jan. 7, 2020"

Par 59

More Par59