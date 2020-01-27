Treadway files to run for Fayette County Clerk

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Kelvin Holliday left Alicia Treadway with some big shoes to fill when he retired from his position as Fayette County Clerk. Treadway will carry out the remainder of Holliday’s term.

Treadway said she worked with Holliday for many years. In fact, she turned an internship in that office into a career. Now, she hopes to keep this a career. Treadway filed to run for Fayette County Clerk when her interim position ends. Treadway said she spent 12 years in that office and learned a lot about being county clerk.

“To get to know everybody and see people come and go who’ve been here before me. You get to work with the public every day and meet new people and solve things that come up in the office,” Treadway said.

There are a lot of things that go into being a County Clerk. Treadway said she helps people look up marriage records, birth and death records. But the second part to the County Clerk title, which is her favorite part of the job, is the election process.

“I just love the election process. It’s just very very in-detailed stuff to learn. It’s become second nature to me, knowing the whole election process and knowing how to run an election,” Treadway said.

She even keeps a copy of the West Virginia Election Code book on her desk.

With all she’s learned and all of her experience so far, Treadway is hoping she can fully tackle the County Clerk position for a full term. This is the first time in decades a woman held the Fayette County Clerk title and position, and she wants to continue to inspire women in this job. She hopes she can inspire her daughter.

“I’m a single mom recently, and just wanting to get out there and make something of myself to support her and me as well and for our future. I want to show her that when you work hard and go to school and you learn that you can make something of yourself,” Treadway said.