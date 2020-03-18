Truck driving regulations change to keep stores stocked

(WVNS) — Truck driving regulations are changing. Drivers are usually encouraged to take breaks after a certain amount of time on the road.

William Parsley is a truck driver from Logan. He said their hours are regulated, but because of COVID-19 concerns, those regulations changed.

“With the new regulations, they’ve done away with all of that. We’re just able to drive however we can, as long as we’re being safe to be able to get the food there as quickly as possible,” Parsley said.

Parsley said these regulations are in place because of fears that stores could run out of food while people stock up during the pandemic.