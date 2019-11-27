Volunteers give Oak Hill community members something to be thankful for

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Preparations are being made for the Community Thanksgiving Meal in Oak Hill. Lesley Taylor, the Program Coordinator, said it has been a tradition in the area for nearly two decades now.

“It started in the basement of St. Andrews Episcopal Church 19 years ago. Served 500 meals the first year, and this year we anticipate serving 2,500 meals,” Taylor said.

This meal would not be around without local volunteers who spent the Wednesday before Thanksgiving in the Lewis Christian Community Center prepping. People lent a helping hand, including Josiah Baker, who is a student at Oak Hill High School. He said came to help put the meals together.

“We are making stuffing and turkey, doing all the extra stuff, like rolls and everything,” Baker said.

All of this hard work will soon become someone’s Thanksgiving meal. Taylor said people can expect a hearty meal with all of the fix-ins this year.

“Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, desert, cranberry sauce and a roll,” Taylor said.

All of these meals require extra hands and time. Volunteers will be in early Thanksgiving morning finishing the final details. They will deliver meals to those who requested, have the pickup orders ready, and be ready to greet people walking through the doors to enjoy Thanksgiving with their fellow community members.

For Baker and Taylor, seeing happy faces from those they share a community with is why they give up part of their holiday.

“It makes me feel good that I can help out with the community and just help to feed a bunch of people. I love to help people and I love to talk to people and everything,” Baker said.

“The people that we provide the meals for, I’m thankful for, because if it wasn’t for those people, all of these people wouldn’t be here now,” Taylor said.

Food will be ready for carryout and delivery in the morning and the meal will start at Noon Thanksgiving day at the Lewis Christian Community Center.