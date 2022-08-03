PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Join Logan Ross and Claudia Sessa LIVE from Dolly’s Diner in Princeton for Episode 6 of Let’sTalk+!

This week we will take a look at the Mercer County Fair, happening at PikeView High School this weekend, August 5 and August 6, 2022. We will be joined LIVE by one of the fair organizers, Stephanie Stafford to give us a little more information on what visitors can expect this weekend.

We will also be joined by Jonathan Buckner, of Appalachian Gospel band Chosen Road, who will be performing at the Fair!

To close out the show, 59News Morning Meteorologist Bradley Wells willl give viewers an inside look at one of his many talents!

You can find more Let’sTalk+ content on our website under the ‘Digital Desk’ tab!