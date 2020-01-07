Water Station installed in Fayette County Public Library

Closings
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – On January 2, 2020, a water bottle filling station was installed in the Fayette County Public Library.

This was made possible with a grant and help from American Water Company. People can now stop in to get free water out of the library.

Laura Fernett, Head Librarian, said this will help keep people coming into the library for many different reasons.

“We strive to be a place in the community where people can come and just hang out, get a drink, charge their phone, sit in the air conditioning or the heat, whatever you need at the time. Even if it’s just some peace and quiet, anything to make it more comfortable, and make it feel more like a community center is a good thing,” Fernett said.

The library is located at 531 Summit Street in Oak Hill.

