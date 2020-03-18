Water Stone Outdoors closes its doors

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Many stores across the state are taking precautionary measures with COVID-19. One of those stores is Water Stone Outdoors in Fayetteville.

The business shut its doors at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Co-owner, Maura Kistler, said there is still a way to keep business going.

“It will be possible for people to reach us to do a little curbside pick up. We’re still willing to do some commerce, but we don’t want people inside the store hanging out,” Kistler said.

Kistler also said the store has an online purchase option available to people. Visit their website here.