Wear Red Luncheon brings good news for patients in southern West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Valley Medical Center’s annual Wear Red Luncheon was held at the Clingman Center in Lewisburg on Friday, February 21, 2020 to honor heart health month. It was also an opportunity to announce some exciting medical news to those in southern West Virginia.

Beryl Ramsey, Interim CEO at Greenbrier Valley Medicial Center, said Charleston Area Medical Center is partnering with both Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and Plateau Medical Center to provide more localized care.

“We’re just pleased to take care of the community. We feel that Greenbrier Valley Medical Center has been serving this community for a very long time and having this alliance and affiliation really will make a difference for everyone here,” Ramsey said.

Jeff Goode, Ambulatory Services Vice President at CAMC, said together, these medical experts will make a difference in southern West Virginia. Both Fayette and Greenbrier Counties presented a need for urgent cardiovascular care, and this affiliation will ensure patients receive top-notch care in their own community, instead of having to travel to Charleston.

“With today’s advancements in technology, things like telemedicine, we can have our cardiologists available to support the cardiologists and primary care doctors here in your community. We want patients to stay at home and get care at home,” Goode said.

Proceeds from the luncheon benefited the Davis Stuart campus in Lewisburg and the Greenbrier Community School. Each received an automated external defibrillator, otherwise known as an AED. Kasey Carter, Director of Administration at Davis Stuart, said this new piece of equipment will help the school.

“We’re very excited to be a recipient of this equipment and it’s a much needed piece of equipment for our organization. It’s a great opportunity to come together,” Carter said.