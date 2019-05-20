Weather 101: Storm Prediction Center Risk Categories

This week’s Weather 101 segment focuses on the risk levels denoted by the Storm Prediction Center. These are important since they play a role in our forecasts through the summer months.

We often see marginal risk categories for our region, but there are five total risk categories that can be issued. Below they are ranked from least likely for impacts to most likely.

Marginal Slight Enhanced Moderate High

These categories all have different meanings when it comes to forecasting severe weather.

For reference, the National Weather Service has specific criteria for a storm to be labeled severe. These include one, two, or all of the following:

wind gusts of 58 mph or more, hail of 1″ diameter or more, a tornado

The general thunderstorm risk just shows the potential for lightning to exist. In general, the ingredients in this risk category do not favor strong to severe thunderstorms, though it is still possible for a rogue cell to over perform.

A marginal risk tends to favor only one or two strong to severe storms in a given area. It can also represent limited intensity of stronger storms.

A slight risk favors scattered severe storms in a given area. These storms may be short-lived, though more intense than those in a marginal risk.

An enhanced risk favors numerous severe storms possible in a given area. These may have greater coverage or be more intense than what we would normally see with a slight risk.

A moderate risk means that widespread severe storms are likely. These tend to be long-lived, intense storms that cover the highlighted area. Moderate risks are very uncommon for our region.

A high risk means widespread severe storms are expected. This is a rare risk category to be issued by the Storm Prediction Center. This only gets issued when the severe forecasters are expected long-lived, intense, widespread storms. High risks often denote extreme confidence in the formation of severe storms and are treated with some urgency when being discussed.

While our region does not experience a ton of severe weather, it is still important to be familiar with these categories since we reference them on occasion.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a high risk for severe weather for parts of Oklahoma and Texas on Monday, May 20, 2019. Severe thunderstorms and potentially dangerous tornadoes are expected in the highlighted region. While this is not something we see around our area, this is important to highlight since it could have such major impacts for our friends in the south-central United States.

We will have another segment of Weather 101 in two weeks.