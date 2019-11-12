West Virginia Ski Areas Association announces new program for this winter

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Ski Areas Association is working to get kids more involved in winter sports.

This year, the association announced a new program that will allow any child in the fourth or fifth grade to ski or snowboard for free. All of West Virginia’s ski areas are accepting this fourth and fifth grade program, including Winterplace Ski Resort.

Tom Wagner, Executive VP at Winterplace, said it is a great way to introduce a child to a new sport they may not be able to play in school everyday.

“It’s a great way to bring kids into this sport, for them to test it out. It’s built on success, where this is the time for them to learn,” Wagner said.

