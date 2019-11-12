Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

West Virginia Ski Areas Association announces new program for this winter

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories November 12th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories November 12th"

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Ski Areas Association is working to get kids more involved in winter sports.

This year, the association announced a new program that will allow any child in the fourth or fifth grade to ski or snowboard for free. All of West Virginia’s ski areas are accepting this fourth and fifth grade program, including Winterplace Ski Resort.

Tom Wagner, Executive VP at Winterplace, said it is a great way to introduce a child to a new sport they may not be able to play in school everyday.

“It’s a great way to bring kids into this sport, for them to test it out. It’s built on success, where this is the time for them to learn,” Wagner said.

For more information, visit this website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Hospice of Southern WV to hold Angel Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Southern WV to hold Angel Tree"

Veterans' Voices - 2019 Part 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans' Voices - 2019 Part 9"

Veterans' Voices - 2019 Part 8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans' Voices - 2019 Part 8"

Veterans' Voices - 2019 Part 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans' Voices - 2019 Part 7"

Veterans' Voices - 2019 Part 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans' Voices - 2019 Part 6"

Veterans' Voices - 2019 Part 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans' Voices - 2019 Part 5"

Par 59

More Par59