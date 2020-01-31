Western Greenbrier Middle postpones school dance

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories for January 31, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories for January 31, 2020"

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)- Students at Western Greenbrier Middle School are feeling under the weather. Administrators told 59 News they’ve seen numerous cases of the flu over the last week. Greenbrier County Schools Lead School Nurse, Paula McCoy said she is encouraging students to follow proper hygiene and keep hydrated. She said the school has also postponed the school dance that was supposed to take place this weekend.

“Parents and students spend a lot of time preparing for an event like that and we want maximum participation. We postponed it to a date where we felt like more students would want to be there,” McCoy said.

The school dance has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 8th from 7 to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Annual blood drive held in honor of Ghent explosion victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual blood drive held in honor of Ghent explosion victims"

Fayetteville named top adventure town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville named top adventure town"

Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver"

Greenbrier County Commission under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County Commission under investigation"

Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election"

Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy"

Par 59

More Par59