Western Greenbrier Middle postpones school dance

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)- Students at Western Greenbrier Middle School are feeling under the weather. Administrators told 59 News they’ve seen numerous cases of the flu over the last week. Greenbrier County Schools Lead School Nurse, Paula McCoy said she is encouraging students to follow proper hygiene and keep hydrated. She said the school has also postponed the school dance that was supposed to take place this weekend.

“Parents and students spend a lot of time preparing for an event like that and we want maximum participation. We postponed it to a date where we felt like more students would want to be there,” McCoy said.

The school dance has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 8th from 7 to 9 p.m.