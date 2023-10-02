CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “You’re welcome, America.”

Applebee’s has announced that it is bringing back its popular “DOLLARITA” promotion during the month of October. As the name implies, the promotion will offer margaritas for $1 which will be available all day, every day during business hours, according to the Applebee’s website.

“The wait is over! DOLLARITA® is back for a limited time at your favorite Applebee’s location! So, grab your crew and have a DOLLARITA® outing to be remembered. But hurry up because it’s only back for a limited time,” the restaurant’s website said.

Applebee’s has revived this promotion multiple times since the restaurant introduced it in 2017, but this is the first time that the promotion has returned since 2020, according to Today.

The drinks are only available for dine-in customers and you must be 21+ to order. North central West Virginia has four Applebee’s locations which can be found below.