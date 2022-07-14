SHINNSTON, WV (WVNS) -The West Virginia child born at a 7/11 on July 11, 2022 just got a special surprise from the company.

On Monday, July 11, which happened to be 7-Eleven’s 95th birthday, Allie Sayers, with the help of her fiancé, Chase Bush, gave birth in a West Virginia 7-Eleven parking lot. Baby Waylon now shares a birthday with the convenience store retailer. As 7/11 would say ‘just another reason why July 11 is the best day of the year!’

To celebrate this crazy happening, 7-Eleven is gifting Allie and Chase with 7 years of free coffee. You may ask, why free coffee and not Slurpees? Well, 7/11 says its to help them stay awake on their latest nights (or earliest mornings!).

7-Eleven will also be gifting baby Waylon and his family with a care package filled with 7-Eleven + Slurpee branded items including onesies, diapers, and other newborn essentials.