GHENT, WV (WVNS) — With summer right around the corner, one thing people get eager about is backyard barbecues and outdoor grilling.

According to a study by valuepenguin.com, 53 percent of Americans are getting ready to host or attend a barbecue this summer, with many of them being open about their dangerous grilling habits such as intoxication and negligence.

This study also shared that about 15 percent of Americans say they had barbecue injuries from 2022.

The study also explained that “men were 3X more likely than women to injure themselves while grilling, and 1 in 4 Gen Z-ers confessed to barbecue injuries.”

Here are some tips that will help keep your grilling and BBQing safe, while having fun doing so.

Avoid Barbecuing Drunk

Apparently, this is common among grill-goers. The study from valuepenguin.com shared that 30 percent of Americans admitted to having grilled while intoxicated. For Millennials, the percentage of grilling while intoxicated increased to 44 percent. Baby boomers have proved they are most responsible when it comes to outdoor cooking with only 12 percent being inebriated while cooking. The study also proved that men are more likely than women to be inebriated while outdoor grilling and barbecuing.

Avoid Negligent Barbecuing

This can be dangerous as well. The study showed 21 percent of parents let their underage children grill unsupervised. This has led to more emergency visits to the hospital over the past decade for outdoor grilling related accidents.

Avoid Bad Grill Choices

When it comes to grilling choices, 47 percent of people prefer gas powered grills. While these can be a good choice for grilling, they also account for approximately 84 percent of home grill fires. 62 percent of Americans do not inspect their grill before every use, and 42 percent do not clean their grill every time. According to the study these choices attribute to 29 percent of home grill structure fires.

Avoid Guesswork Grilling

This is a very common practice among Americans with 51 percent of those polled having used this method. According to valuepenguin.com, 29 percent of Americans “rely only on the strength of their eyes alone to ensure their meat is cooked.”

To check if your meat is safe, you should use a thermometer, which only 37 percent of Americans do.

Where To Learn Barbecue Safety?

If you would like to take a class on science of barbecuing and grilling, as well as learning safe barbecuing and grilling tips, you can register for the Safe Summer Barbecue class at New River Community and Technical College.

This class has much to offer from the history and science behind grilling and barbecuing to how to safely grill and prepare your meat. The class will take place at New River Community and Technical College’s Raleigh County Campus in Beaver on June 22, 2023, from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.

For more information on this course and how to register, please visit www.newriver.edu/community. To learn more about the barbecue safety study, please visit valuepenguin.com.