WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — President Biden took to Twitter today, October 6, 2022 with groundbreaking information regarding pardoning those with prior federal simple marijuana possession charges.

At 3p.m. Biden reported his plans for a pardon. The pardon would help those who have been previously convicted with simple possession who are struggling with employment, housing, or educational opportunities.

Within Biden’s tweets he also mentions calling on state governors to pardon the simple marijuana charges on a state level as well as taking a look at why we have marijuana classified under the same classification as heroin– both classified as more serious than fentanyl.