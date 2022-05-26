CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police are releasing new details on a Wednesday night shooting investigation.

According to CPD around 10:45 on Wednesday night officers arrived outside of 1300 Renaissance Circle apartment complex for a report of a shooting. When police got there, they found the victim, 37 year-old Dennis Butler of Charleston, with multiple gunshot wounds. Butler later died.

Police say they discovered that earlier in that night Butler was approached about speeding in the apartment complex while children were playing. Police say Butler then left the complex and returned a short time later when he parked his vehicle in front of the apartment, pulled out a AR15 style rifle and started firing at people attending a party. Police say a bystander attending the party quickly pulled out their pistol and fired at Butler, fatally injuring him.

Charleston police say several witnesses and the person who fired the gun waited on police to get there and fully cooperated with the investigation. At this time no one has been charged in the shooting. The investigation now goes to the Kanawha County Prosecutors office for review.