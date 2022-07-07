(NEXSTAR) – Oscar and Emmy-nominated James Caan has died, according to a post on his official Twitter page.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the tweet reads. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Caan is perhaps best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather” and its sequel, but his long acting career included many other memorable parts, including a part in the beloved Christmas movie “Elf.”

Caan was 82.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.