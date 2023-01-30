(WTRF) It’s being reported that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan lost feeling in his lower body.

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently said on his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show, that Hogan recently had surgery and has no feeling in his legs.

‘Hogan had back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body, he can’t feel his lower body. So, he has to use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he has pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain, he has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything. So, now he can’t feel his legs so he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that’s pretty serious. I mean, I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up.’ Kurt Angle

Hogan and Angle were recently featured on the 30th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Hogan has yet to announce to the public that he is currently having any health issues.