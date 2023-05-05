The KFC logo is seen outside a KFC restaurant in Mountain View, CA April 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

(KTLA) — KFC is giving out free chicken nuggets for Mother’s Day, the fast-food chain announced Thursday.

Starting May 10, customers who purchase the KFC Nuggets of Appreciation meal will receive 12 chicken nugget pieces for free. The limited-time deal will be available until Mother’s Day, May 14.

This Mother’s Day, KFC is making it easy to celebrate mom by serving up free KFC Nuggets from mom’s little nuggets, as part of the KFC Nuggets of Appreciation meal, available exclusively on the KFC mobile app or kfc.com from Día de las Madres, May 10 through Mother’s Day, May 14 at participating locations. (KFC)

The Nuggets of Appreciation meal includes eight pieces of chicken tenders or chicken on the bone, two large homestyle sides, four biscuits and KFC dipping sauces.

The meal will be exclusively available on the KFC app or website.

“Moms love their little nuggets – both their kids and their fried chicken,” Nick Chavez, the chief marketing officer of KFC U.S, said in a statement.

“The KFC Nuggets of Appreciation meal makes it easy for her to enjoy both with a meal the whole family will love this Mother’s Day. With new KFC Nuggets included for free, it’s KFC’s way of showing appreciation for moms everywhere.”

The price of the KFC meal will vary by location, according to the news release.

The limited-time offer will also include a free downloadable Mother’s Day card in English or Spanish. The card will be emailed to customers when the meal is ordered.

KFC permanently added nuggets to its menus in March after removing other items.