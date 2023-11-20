(KTLA) — A Los Angeles homeowner who exchanged gunfire with a pair of would-be robbers in an incident that was captured on home surveillance video earlier this month has had his concealed carry license suspended, officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Nexstar’s KTLA.

The Nov. 6 incident happened outside Vince Ricci’s home in a Central L.A. neighborhood. His wife and 5-month-old child were reportedly inside the residence when the shootout occurred.

Ricci had just pulled into his gated driveway and was walking to the front door when masked robbers jumped over a wall.

Video shows one robber charging at Ricci with a gun as he goes to open his front door.

The homeowner immediately drops his keys and a beverage, pulls out a concealed handgun and opens fire on the intruders, who run away while returning fire.

Neighbors called 911 and officers arrived a short time later but could not find the robbers, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told KTLA. No injuries were reported.

“L.A. criminals came to my home, pointing guns at my chest,” Ricci says in a nearly two-minute video posted to X, formerly Twitter, by the National Rifle Association. “After successfully defending my home and family and my 5-month-old child, California has now decided to end my Second Amendment [rights].”

The would-be home invaders hopped the home’s wall and approached the homeowner at the front door. Nov. 4, 2023.

A homeowner in Central L.A. repels a would-be robber on Nov. 4, 2023.

The homeowner pulled out a gun and opened fire on the robbers. Nov. 4, 2023. (Shared with KTLA)

In a statement to KTLA, the sheriff’s department said the California Department of Justice “establishes guidelines” for concealed carry weapons permits (CCW) and that “the Sheriff’s Department must follow the DOJ parameters in accordance with the law.”

LASD did not provide a specific reason for why Ricci’s concealed carry permit was suspended.

According to Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, an organization led by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, the California city or county that issued the license must revoke it if they are notified by the state DOJ or determine that “a license holder is legally prohibited from possessing firearms or that the licensee has become a disqualified person.”

In its statement to KTLA, the sheriff’s department did say that Ricci’s CCW may immediately be reinstated as long as he has followed all the required policies, such as “proper notifications” and “use of [a] properly documented weapon.”

“The DOJ has been notified and there are avenues for Mr. Ricci to re-apply for his permit,” LASD’s statement said. “We have been in contact with the Ricci family and have been providing information to them about CCW protocols and guidelines in an effort to ensure their Second Amendment rights are protected.”

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department released a statement on X regarding Ricci’s concealed carry permit that read:

“The Department is continuing the robbery investigation involving Vince Ricci. The Los Angeles Police Department has not issued nor revoked a permit to carry a concealed weapon involving Mr. Ricci.”

The armed suspects, according to LAPD, fled Ricci’s home in a dark-colored sedan.