BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Is one of the biggest movies of the summer educating people on the impact of human sex trafficking?

Stacey Altiere is with the Trumbull County Health District and is also the director of the Ohio Response Recovery and Interaction Network, which focuses on human trafficking.

That’s the subject of “Sound of Freedom” which is now playing in Boardman and theaters around the country and stirring up some controversy.

“That’s the point. It is thought-provoking; it does start a conversation,” said Altiere.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene oversees the Valley’s Human Trafficking Task Force, which has staged a number of sting operations targeting men trying to meet young children for sex. He thinks the movie’s subject matter sheds light on the problem that places Ohio fourth worst in the country.

“Every time we’re able to show how many predators there are out there, looking for underage children and looking for people in the sex trade, it creates an awareness,” said Sheriff Greene.

But Altiere says the movie may also encourage parents to pay more attention to their children’s activities, especially online, and others to learn the potential signs of trafficking.

“To reach out to local resources, to have those educators come in and speak to them so they know what to look for and how to you know, really see what’s going on,” said Altiere.

On Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced a directory of resources for victims of human trafficking.

The Human Trafficking Victim Services Directory is a searchable database of agencies and programs offering emergency, transitional, residential and other services to victims and survivors.

It can be searched by county or by using keywords.

Agencies in the database were approved by the AG’s Human Trafficking Commission.

Katelyn Amato contributed to this story.