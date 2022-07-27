CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Even if you don’t play the lottery, you might want to grab a ticket for this drawing!

The highly anticipated Tuesday draw for Mega Millions resulted in nine million dollar winners but no jackpot. Friday’s jackpot is rising again, with a jackpot totaling $1.025 billion, with a cash value of $602.5 million.

On Tuesday, July 27, 2022, , no winning ticket grabbed the anticipated $830 million drawing. With there being no new winner and record-breaking numbers of entries, the total was raised to $1.025 billion. The next drawing date will be Friday, July 29, 2022.

If there is a winner on Friday, this will be the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions’ history. Tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece or $3 with the Megaplier option.

“This is an exciting time in the Lottery industry with these high jackpots. We want to encourage all players to have fun, but of course, play responsibly.” JOHN MYERS | WEST VIRGINIA LOTTERY DIRECTOR

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022! Good Luck!