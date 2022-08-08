CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Representatives from the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council are excited to announce a brand new Girl Scout Cookie will be joining the lineup for the 2022-2023 season.

The unveiling of the new cookie will take place Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the local Girl Scout office, the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Office Board Room located at 321 Virginia St. W., Charleston, WV 25302 at 10:30 A.M.

This exclusive media event will be providing samples of the new cookie flavor.

Media and others are welcomed and encouraged to come. It’s a wonderful opportunity to take photos and interview members.

For more information, contact Candace Nelson, Director of Marketing at Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, at Candace.Nelson@BDGSC.org or 304.553.7026.