GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Everyone playing the lottery has their fingers crossed as the Powerball jackpot is now over $1 billion for the latest drawing.

The latest Powerball jackpot has soared up to $1.04 billion after no winning tickets were turned in. The winning numbers from the last drawing on September 30, 2023 were 19, 30, 37, 44, 46, with a Powerball of 22.

Powerball plays can be purchased for $2 a piece, with the Powerball Power Play option costing an extra dollar. Tickets must be purchased by 9:59 PM on draw days. Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

The drawing on Monday, October 2, 2023, will take place at 10:59 PM.

Good luck to everyone who plays!