CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One Charleston business owner got quite a surprise in the middle of the night on their security camera.

Jeanne Stevenson, co-owner of Echo-Lit Art and Design on Washington Street West in Charleston, says she and her partner were woken up around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, when the store’s Ring Alarm detected motion outside the store sending them an alert.

Stevenson says when she checked the camera footage, she saw a gang of six raccoons hanging out near the bushes by the front door. The camera footage shows the gang come around the Dayton Auto Parts store before a motion light come on. The raccoons then headed back for shadows and leaving the scene toward Fisher Alley.

Stevenson says the “art-seeking” raccoons were “quite a wake-up call” that she was not expecting.

“We think the little guys were trying to break in and see our new spooky art designs,” Stevenson joked.