BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– When life gives you lemons, add a lime and some tequila!

It’s National Margarita Day and Campestre in Beckley has one of the best assortments of tequila.

The authentic Mexican restaurant serves up all types of drink specials, including the Mongolian which includes almost every type of liquor. But, we’re here to talk about margaritas. Campestre’s Manager, Ignacio Aguirra, talked about some of the best-selling margaritas at the Mexican restaurant.

“Fresh lime juice, fresh orange juice. Today we’re featuring the jalapeno margarita. Then another one that’s called the margarita that’s made with hornitos,” Aguirra said.

Now the history of who came up with the margarita remains a mystery. According to tequila maker, Jose Cuervo, a bartender made the drink for a pretty lady at the bar. Another folklore says it was created by Dona Bertha, in 1930 at Bertha’s bar in Taxco, Mexico.

Aguirra’s been a bartender for about 14 years and he talked about what he likes the most.

“I love the customers, serving them seeing people having fun and stuff and creating new stuff,” Aguirra said.

And since then, the margarita has changed as bartenders and mixologists add their own flair. Just like Campestre.

They feature multiple margaritas including green lagoon margarita which is a mix of melon liquor and their coronarita which includes a mini bottle of corona and lime. No matter you like it, sweet, salty, or strong. Margaritas will always be a staple.

Just make sure you always pair them with tacos and drink responsibly.