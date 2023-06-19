NEW YORK (WPIX) – Pop singer Bebe Rexha suffered a black eye after she was hit in the face by a cellphone tossed from the crowd at a concert in New York City this past weekend.

Rexha, 33, was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Manhattan Sunday night when the phone-throwing incident occurred. Video shows the moment Rexha was unexpectedly hit in the face by the cellphone while on stage. The singer collapsed to her knees before eventually being helped off stage.

The audience member who allegedly tossed the cell phone was arrested at the scene. Nicolas Malvagna, a 27-year-old from Manalapan, New Jersey, was charged with assault, NYPD officials told Nexstar’s WPIX.

“Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at [Bebe Rexha],” said New York City-area resident Alex Chavez, who shared video of the incident on Twitter. “Hopefully she is OK after that.”

Rexha posted two photos of her bruised eye on Instagram Monday. She appears to have also suffered a laceration near her eyebrow.

“I’m good,” Rexha said in the Instagram post to her 10 million followers, giving a thumbs up in one of the photos.