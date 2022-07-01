UPDATE 5:15 P.M., JUNE 30 — The West Virginia State Police say the Clarksburg man they were searching for last week was found deceased Tuesday night near the Olive Garden in Eastpointe Shopping Center.

Troopers say they found the remains of John Bryce Westerhausen, 58, in a wooded area between the parking lot and the northbound lanes of I-79 at around 8 p.m. and that he was identified on Wednesday. Troopers say the medical examiner found no signs of foul play.

The investigation is active and ongoing according to troopers. They are asking anyone who saw Westerhausen in the Clarksburg or Grafton area on the evening of June 21 to call them at 304-627-2300.

ORIGINAL 05:41 P.M., JUNE 24: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police in Bridgeport are searching for a missing 58-year-old Clarksburg man.

John Bryce Westerhausen, photo provided by state police.

The state police say John Bryce Westerhausen was reported missing Thursday night after he was last seen in Clarksburg on Tuesday, June 21 at around 7:30 p.m. He was driving a red, 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, quad cab pickup truck, possibly headed to the Grafton area, according to police.

He is described as 5’7″, weighing about 220 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair, a long, gray-colored beard, a cross tattoo on his left bicep and a barbed wire tattoo on his right bicep.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bridgeport Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, Sgt. K. H. Totten III at 304-627-2300.

State police Monday shared the same information with media, indicating the search for Westerhausen was still on.