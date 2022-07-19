UPDATE (11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022): The suspect in a standoff in Boone County has been identified.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers responded to a residence on Sharpe St. in Van, West Virginia to deal with a brandishing complaint. They arrived at the residence and made contact with a witness through a window. The witness told them that a suspect was inside the residence.

The complaint says that when law enforcement approached the back door of the residence door, the suspect said “f*** you guys,” and slammed the door shut. Officers then tried to approach the front door of the residence, and the complaint says they saw the suspect pick up a long rifle-style weapon that appeared to be an AR-style gun. The suspect is alleged to have aimed the weapon at officers.

One officer fired multiple shots into the residence, according to the complaint.

After a long standoff, 65-year-old John William Tucker was taken into custody. He is charged with wanton endangerment.

UPDATE (10:48 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022): Officials say the suspect who barricaded himself in a home in Boone County Monday evening is in custody.

They say no injuries are being reported.

UPDATE (10:33 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022): More details are being released about a man who has barricaded himself inside of a house in Boone County.

Michael Mayhorn, Boone County Emergency Management Director, says the standoff is happening on Chap Road in the Gordon area of Boone County.

Mayhorn says a person called 911 around 6:45 p.m. saying a man, who appeared to be under the influence, pointed a firearm at the caller.

He says a West Virginia State Trooper reported shots fired by the suspect at around 7:21 p.m. He then barricaded himself inside the home.

At this time, no one has been taken to the hospital and no one has been injured, Mayhorn says.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is barricading himself inside of a residence in Boone County.

The Boone County Emergency Management Agency says they believe the man is still inside the residence.

The details leading up to this incident are unknown at this time.

They say multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene, including the West Virginia State Police and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.